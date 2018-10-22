Τα «Χρόνια Πολλά» της Άρσεναλ στο Βενγκέρ (pic)

Η Άρσεναλ έστειλε τις δικές τις ευχές στον Αρσέν Βενγκέρ, υπενθυμίζοντας σ΄όλους τι προσέφερε ο άνθρωπος αυτός στην ομάδα του Λονδίνου.
Χαρακτηριστικά όσα γράφτηκαν στο tweet:
«22 χρόνια, 1.235 παιχνίδια, 2.298 γκολ, 716 νίκες, 49 ματς αήττητοι, 7 Κύπελλα, 3 τίτλοι Πρέμιερ Λιγκ, 2 νταμπλ! Κατάκτηση του τίτλου μέσα στο Ολντ Τράφορντ. Κατάκτηση του τίτλου μέσα στο Γουάιτ Χαρτ Λέιν. Invincibles. Θρύλος».
Δείτε την ανάρτηση:
22 years. 1,235 games. 2,298 goals. 716 wins. 49, 49 undefeated. 7 FA Cups. 3 @PremierLeague titles. 2 Doubles. Won the league at Old Trafford. Won the league at White Hart Lane. Invincible. Legend.
There’s only one Arsène Wenger pic.twitter.com/0cyfKkpqWc
