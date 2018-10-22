Τα «Χρόνια Πολλά» της Άρσεναλ στο Βενγκέρ (pic)

© SPORTSDNA 2018
All rights reserved
Pixual
  • Τελευταια νεα
  • Δημοφιλη
  • Live
Παναθηναϊκός - Ολυμπιακος
Live: Παναθηναϊκός - Ολυμπιακός
VOLLEY LEAGUE
2 δευτ. πριν
Παναθηναϊκός - Ολυμπιακος
Η Super League εκτόξευσε την ΕΡΤ
Η Super League εκτόξευσε την ΕΡΤ
MEDIA
2 δευτ. πριν
Η Super League εκτόξευσε την ΕΡΤ
Καρυπίδης: «Συνεχίζουμε παρά την στεναχώρια» (pic)
Καρυπίδης: «Συνεχίζουμε παρά την στεναχώρια» (pic)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
3 λεπτά πριν
Καρυπίδης: «Συνεχίζουμε παρά την στεναχώρια» (pic)
Σαν σήμερα: Αποθεώνεται ο Κοσκωτάς από 3.000 οπαδούς του Ολυμπιακού
Σαν σήμερα: Αποθεώνεται ο Κοσκωτάς από 3.000 οπαδούς του Ολυμπιακού
ΣΑΝ ΣΗΜΕΡΑ
8 λεπτά πριν
Σαν σήμερα: Αποθεώνεται ο Κοσκωτάς από 3.000 οπαδούς του Ολυμπιακού
Μοράτι: «Η Ίντερ δεν χρειάζεται άτομο από το παρελθόν»
Μοράτι: «Η Ίντερ δεν χρειάζεται άτομο από το παρελθόν»
SERIE A
8 λεπτά πριν
Μοράτι: «Η Ίντερ δεν χρειάζεται άτομο από το παρελθόν»
Εντυπωσιακό γκολ πρώην παίκτη του Παναθηναϊκού σε αγώνα Γ΄Εθνικής
Εντυπωσιακό γκολ πρώην παίκτη του Παναθηναϊκού σε αγώνα Γ΄Εθνικής
Γ' ΕΘΝΙΚΗ
18 λεπτά πριν
Εντυπωσιακό γκολ πρώην παίκτη του Παναθηναϊκού σε αγώνα Γ΄Εθνικής
Μουρίνιο: «Το μόνο που σκέφτομαι είναι η Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ!»
Μουρίνιο: «Το μόνο που σκέφτομαι είναι η Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ!»
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
20 λεπτά πριν
Μουρίνιο: «Το μόνο που σκέφτομαι είναι η Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ!»
Νέο Assassin’s Creed strategy game για κινητά
Νέο Assassin’s Creed strategy game για κινητά
GAMING
21 λεπτά πριν
Νέο Assassin’s Creed strategy game για κινητά
Έρχεται... χαμός στο ΑΕΚ- Μπάγερν!
Έρχεται... χαμός στο ΑΕΚ- Μπάγερν!
MEDIA
24 λεπτά πριν
Έρχεται... χαμός στο ΑΕΚ- Μπάγερν!
Ολυμπιακός - Ήφαιστος Λήμνου
Live: Ολυμπιακός - Ήφαιστος Λήμνου
BASKET LEAGUE
30 λεπτά πριν
Ολυμπιακός - Ήφαιστος Λήμνου
Στο Ισραήλ μετά από δεκαεπτά χρόνια ο ΠΑΟΚ!
Στο Ισραήλ μετά από δεκαεπτά χρόνια ο ΠΑΟΚ!
BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
30 λεπτά πριν
Στο Ισραήλ μετά από δεκαεπτά χρόνια ο ΠΑΟΚ!
Εισαγγελική έρευνα ζητά ο Σκοπιανός υπ. Εσωτερικών για τα περί χρηματισμού βουλευτών
Εισαγγελική έρευνα ζητά ο Σκοπιανός υπ. Εσωτερικών για τα περί χρηματισμού βουλευτών
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
33 λεπτά πριν
Εισαγγελική έρευνα ζητά ο Σκοπιανός υπ. Εσωτερικών για τα περί χρηματισμού βουλευτών
Ελ Καντουρί: «Ήταν το παιχνίδι της χρονιάς για τον Άρη - Είχαν οργή»
Ελ Καντουρί: «Ήταν το παιχνίδι της χρονιάς για τον Άρη - Είχαν οργή»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
36 λεπτά πριν
Ελ Καντουρί: «Ήταν το παιχνίδι της χρονιάς για τον Άρη - Είχαν οργή»
Ράμος: «Μόνο ενωμένοι μπορούμε να αλλάξουμε την κατάσταση»
Ράμος: «Μόνο ενωμένοι μπορούμε να αλλάξουμε την κατάσταση»
PRIMERA DIVISION
38 λεπτά πριν
Ράμος: «Μόνο ενωμένοι μπορούμε να αλλάξουμε την κατάσταση»
Άρθρο στα ΝΕΑ: «Αλαφούζο, σκέψου το πριν πουλήσεις…»
Άρθρο στα ΝΕΑ: «Αλαφούζο, σκέψου το πριν πουλήσεις…»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
42 λεπτά πριν
Άρθρο στα ΝΕΑ: «Αλαφούζο, σκέψου το πριν πουλήσεις…»
Σε κυκλοφορία τα εισιτήρια για το Άρης- Ολυμπιακός
Σε κυκλοφορία τα εισιτήρια για το Άρης- Ολυμπιακός
BASKET LEAGUE
44 λεπτά πριν
Σε κυκλοφορία τα εισιτήρια για το Άρης- Ολυμπιακός
'Εχασε η Ντνίπρο και περιμένει τον Άρη
'Εχασε η Ντνίπρο και περιμένει τον Άρη
FIBA EUROPE CUP
49 λεπτά πριν
'Εχασε η Ντνίπρο και περιμένει τον Άρη
Νέος προπονητής του Λεβαδειακού ο Τζουζέπε Σανίνο!
Νέος προπονητής του Λεβαδειακού ο Τζουζέπε Σανίνο!
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
51 λεπτά πριν
Νέος προπονητής του Λεβαδειακού ο Τζουζέπε Σανίνο!
Την πρώτη τύχη, τη δεύτερη σύμπτωση, την τρίτη πρόβλημα
Την πρώτη τύχη, τη δεύτερη σύμπτωση, την τρίτη πρόβλημα
ΑΚΗΣ ΣΤΡΑΤΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ
59 λεπτά πριν
Την πρώτη τύχη, τη δεύτερη σύμπτωση, την τρίτη πρόβλημα
Παρθένε, πώς θα αντιδρούσες αν κέρδιζες το Τζακ ποτ σε κάποιο τυχερό παιχνίδι;
Παρθένε, πώς θα αντιδρούσες αν κέρδιζες το Τζακ ποτ σε κάποιο τυχερό παιχνίδι;
ΖΩΔΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Παρθένε, πώς θα αντιδρούσες αν κέρδιζες το Τζακ ποτ σε κάποιο τυχερό παιχνίδι;
'Eγκυος πήδηξε από το μπαλκόνι του σπιτιού της και σκοτώθηκε στον Αγιο Δημήτριο
'Eγκυος πήδηξε από το μπαλκόνι του σπιτιού της και σκοτώθηκε στον Αγιο Δημήτριο
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
'Eγκυος πήδηξε από το μπαλκόνι του σπιτιού της και σκοτώθηκε στον Αγιο Δημήτριο
Βόμβα Μυροφορίδη: «Ο Ηρακλής δεν κατεβαίνει στο πρωτάθλημα αν...»
Βόμβα Μυροφορίδη: «Ο Ηρακλής δεν κατεβαίνει στο πρωτάθλημα αν...»
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Βόμβα Μυροφορίδη: «Ο Ηρακλής δεν κατεβαίνει στο πρωτάθλημα αν...»
Παρών ο Λάζαρος στο Διαιτητικό Δικαστήριο για την εκδίκαση της υπόθεσής του
Παρών ο Λάζαρος στο Διαιτητικό Δικαστήριο για την εκδίκαση της υπόθεσής του
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Παρών ο Λάζαρος στο Διαιτητικό Δικαστήριο για την εκδίκαση της υπόθεσής του
Δόξα Δράμας: Και επίσημα Γενικός Αρχηγός ο Λαδάκης
Δόξα Δράμας: Και επίσημα Γενικός Αρχηγός ο Λαδάκης
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Δόξα Δράμας: Και επίσημα Γενικός Αρχηγός ο Λαδάκης
Η ιδιαίτερη αφίερωση του Τσιτσιπά
Η ιδιαίτερη αφίερωση του Τσιτσιπά
250 SERIES
1 ώρα πριν
Η ιδιαίτερη αφίερωση του Τσιτσιπά
Σωσία του Κασόγκι επιστράτευσε η πρεσβεία της Σαουδικής Αραβίας μετά τη δολοφονία (vid)
Σωσία του Κασόγκι επιστράτευσε η πρεσβεία της Σαουδικής Αραβίας μετά τη δολοφονία (vid)
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Σωσία του Κασόγκι επιστράτευσε η πρεσβεία της Σαουδικής Αραβίας μετά τη δολοφονία (vid)
Έφτασε στην Αθήνα η Μπάγερν Μονάχου (pics)
Έφτασε στην Αθήνα η Μπάγερν Μονάχου (pics)
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Έφτασε στην Αθήνα η Μπάγερν Μονάχου (pics)
Τα «ερυθρόλευκα» εισιτήρια για την Μακάμπι
Τα «ερυθρόλευκα» εισιτήρια για την Μακάμπι
EUROLEAGUE 2018-19
1 ώρα πριν
Τα «ερυθρόλευκα» εισιτήρια για την Μακάμπι
Βίντεο: Η πρεμιέρα του νέου πούλμαν της ΑΕΚ στο ΟΑΚΑ
Βίντεο: Η πρεμιέρα του νέου πούλμαν της ΑΕΚ στο ΟΑΚΑ
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Βίντεο: Η πρεμιέρα του νέου πούλμαν της ΑΕΚ στο ΟΑΚΑ
ΟΦΗ: Ελπίζει για το ματς με Λάρισα ο Παπάζογλου
ΟΦΗ: Ελπίζει για το ματς με Λάρισα ο Παπάζογλου
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
ΟΦΗ: Ελπίζει για το ματς με Λάρισα ο Παπάζογλου
Τελευταία νέα
Close
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’
Tags:

Τα «Χρόνια Πολλά» της Άρσεναλ στο Βενγκέρ (pic)

22 Οκτωβρίου 2018, 15:42
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 1 ώρα πριν
Τα «Χρόνια Πολλά» της Άρσεναλ στο Βενγκέρ (pic)

Μ΄ένα ιδιαίτερο τρόπο επέλεξε να ευχηθεί η Άρσεναλ στον Αρσέν Βενγκέρ.

Η Άρσεναλ έστειλε τις δικές τις ευχές στον Αρσέν Βενγκέρ, υπενθυμίζοντας σ΄όλους τι προσέφερε ο άνθρωπος αυτός στην ομάδα του Λονδίνου.

Χαρακτηριστικά όσα γράφτηκαν στο tweet:

«22 χρόνια, 1.235 παιχνίδια, 2.298 γκολ, 716 νίκες, 49 ματς αήττητοι, 7 Κύπελλα, 3 τίτλοι Πρέμιερ Λιγκ, 2 νταμπλ! Κατάκτηση του τίτλου μέσα στο Ολντ Τράφορντ. Κατάκτηση του τίτλου μέσα στο Γουάιτ Χαρτ Λέιν. Invincibles. Θρύλος». 

Δείτε την ανάρτηση:


 

© SPORTSDNA 2018 All rights reserved
Close
MENU
Τα «Χρόνια Πολλά» της Άρσεναλ στο Βενγκέρ (pic)
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’