Καίγεται η Μασσαλία πριν το γαλλικό clasico! (vid)

Τα προεόρτια και το ζέσταμα του γαλλικού ντέρμπι ανάμεσα σε Μαρσέιγ και Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν είχε άπειρα καπνογόνα και ένταση με την αστυνομία της Μασσαλίας.
Le Classique is nearly here, and Marseille fans are ready... pic.twitter.com/PTlKcy4Ttb— COPA90 (@COPA90) October 28, 2018
Here in Marseille outside the stadium heavy clashes between OM fans and police. Several tear gas bombs thrown, also water from police against the crowd#LeClassique #OMPSG pic.twitter.com/Jokj8t60Mt— Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) October 28, 2018