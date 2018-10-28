Καίγεται η Μασσαλία πριν το γαλλικό clasico! (vid)

© SPORTSDNA 2018
All rights reserved
Pixual
  • Τελευταια νεα
  • Δημοφιλη
  • Live
Μίλαν - Σαμπντόρια 3-2 (vid)
Η Μίλαν είναι ζωντανή! (vid)
SERIE A
3 δευτ. πριν
Μίλαν - Σαμπντόρια 3-2 (vid)
Παναιτωλικός - Αστέρας Τρίπολης 1-1
Ο Καλτσάς «λύτρωσε» τον Αστέρα στο Αγρίνιο
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 λεπτό πριν
Παναιτωλικός - Αστέρας Τρίπολης 1-1
Grand Prix Μεξικού
Live: Grand Prix Μεξικού
FORMULA 1
2 λεπτά πριν
Grand Prix Μεξικού
Βέρντερ Βρέμης – Μπάγερ Λεβερκούζεν 2-6
Σαρωτική η Λεβερκούζεν έριξε 6άρα στη Βρέμη
BUNDESLIGA
4 λεπτά πριν
Βέρντερ Βρέμης – Μπάγερ Λεβερκούζεν 2-6
Ισπανικά ΜΜΕ: Αποθέωση σε Μπάρτσα, «κράξιμο» σε Λοπετέγι (Pics)
Ισπανικά ΜΜΕ: Αποθέωση σε Μπάρτσα, «κράξιμο» σε Λοπετέγι (Pics)
PRIMERA DIVISION
5 λεπτά πριν
Ισπανικά ΜΜΕ: Αποθέωση σε Μπάρτσα, «κράξιμο» σε Λοπετέγι (Pics)
Γυναίκα από την Ουγκάντα έχει αποκτήσει 44 παιδιά
Γυναίκα από την Ουγκάντα έχει αποκτήσει 44 παιδιά
ΠΕΡΙΕΡΓΑ
10 λεπτά πριν
Γυναίκα από την Ουγκάντα έχει αποκτήσει 44 παιδιά
Πέζαρο - Αρμάνι Μιλάνο 82-97
Με... σπασμένα φρένα η Αρμάνι Μιλάνο
ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΑ ΠΡΩΤΑΘΛΗΜΑΤΑ
11 λεπτά πριν
Πέζαρο - Αρμάνι Μιλάνο 82-97
Το... πάρτι του Σουάρες στο «El Clasico»
Το... πάρτι του Σουάρες στο «El Clasico»
PRIMERA DIVISION
15 λεπτά πριν
Το... πάρτι του Σουάρες στο «El Clasico»
Επίσημο: Παρελθόν ο Λου από τους Καβαλίερς, στη θέση του ο Λάρι Ντρου
Επίσημο: Παρελθόν ο Λου από τους Καβαλίερς, στη θέση του ο Λάρι Ντρου
NBA
21 λεπτά πριν
Επίσημο: Παρελθόν ο Λου από τους Καβαλίερς, στη θέση του ο Λάρι Ντρου
Κόρινθος-Πανθηραϊκός 1-1
Μοιρασιά στην Κόρινθο
Γ' ΕΘΝΙΚΗ
24 λεπτά πριν
Κόρινθος-Πανθηραϊκός 1-1
Η νίκη του Προμηθέα κόντρα στην ΑΕΚ με... άλλο μάτι (vid)
Η νίκη του Προμηθέα κόντρα στην ΑΕΚ με... άλλο μάτι (vid)
BASKET LEAGUE
28 λεπτά πριν
Η νίκη του Προμηθέα κόντρα στην ΑΕΚ με... άλλο μάτι (vid)
Ξανά έξω από την αποστολή της Ξάνθης Καντά και Σαρπόνγκ
Ξανά έξω από την αποστολή της Ξάνθης Καντά και Σαρπόνγκ
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
30 λεπτά πριν
Ξανά έξω από την αποστολή της Ξάνθης Καντά και Σαρπόνγκ
Η απάντηση της ΕΡΤ για το «Μακεδονία» σε αγώνα χάντμπολ
Η απάντηση της ΕΡΤ για το «Μακεδονία» σε αγώνα χάντμπολ
MEDIA
33 λεπτά πριν
Η απάντηση της ΕΡΤ για το «Μακεδονία» σε αγώνα χάντμπολ
Καίγεται η Μασσαλία πριν το γαλλικό clasico! (vid)
Καίγεται η Μασσαλία πριν το γαλλικό clasico! (vid)
LIGUE 1
36 λεπτά πριν
Καίγεται η Μασσαλία πριν το γαλλικό clasico! (vid)
Αιγάλεω - Άρτεμις Κορυδαλλού 3-0
Νίκη και κορυφή το Αιγάλεω
PRE LEAGUE
39 λεπτά πριν
Αιγάλεω - Άρτεμις Κορυδαλλού 3-0
Τα εισιτήρια για την αναμέτρηση ΠΑΟΚ – Ναντέρ
Τα εισιτήρια για την αναμέτρηση ΠΑΟΚ – Ναντέρ
BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
40 λεπτά πριν
Τα εισιτήρια για την αναμέτρηση ΠΑΟΚ – Ναντέρ
Προς Μακάμπι Τελ Αβίβ ο Θίοντορ
Προς Μακάμπι Τελ Αβίβ ο Θίοντορ
ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΑ ΠΡΩΤΑΘΛΗΜΑΤΑ
41 λεπτά πριν
Προς Μακάμπι Τελ Αβίβ ο Θίοντορ
Λοπετέγκι: «Δεν παραιτούμαι»
Λοπετέγκι: «Δεν παραιτούμαι»
PRIMERA DIVISION
42 λεπτά πριν
Λοπετέγκι: «Δεν παραιτούμαι»
Έρχονται οι Football Experts στο SDNA!
Τώρα θα μιλάνε στο SDNA αυτοί που... μιλούσαν στην μπάλα!
ΓΕΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
45 λεπτά πριν
Έρχονται οι Football Experts στο SDNA!
Eurovision 2019: Το μεγάλο όνομα που (ξανα)δηλώνει συμμετοχή για να εκπροσωπήσει την Ελλάδα
Eurovision 2019: Το μεγάλο όνομα που (ξανα)δηλώνει συμμετοχή για να εκπροσωπήσει την Ελλάδα
ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ
47 λεπτά πριν
Eurovision 2019: Το μεγάλο όνομα που (ξανα)δηλώνει συμμετοχή για να εκπροσωπήσει την Ελλάδα
Χιπουσκόα - Γκραν Κανάρια 74-63
Χάνει έδαφος στην Ισπανία η Γκραν Κανάρια
ACB
49 λεπτά πριν
Χιπουσκόα - Γκραν Κανάρια 74-63
Άγιαξ - Φέγενορντ 3-0 (vid)
Επιβλητικός ο Άγιαξ 3-0 στο ντέρμπι με τη Φέγενορντ (vid)
ΕΥΡΩΠΗ
51 λεπτά πριν
Άγιαξ - Φέγενορντ 3-0 (vid)
Επέστρεψε στις προπονήσεις του ΠΑΟΚ ο Τζόουνς
Επέστρεψε στις προπονήσεις του ΠΑΟΚ ο Τζόουνς
BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
51 λεπτά πριν
Επέστρεψε στις προπονήσεις του ΠΑΟΚ ο Τζόουνς
Έσση: Δεύτερο εκλογικό «χαστούκι» σε Μέρκελ
Έσση: Δεύτερο εκλογικό «χαστούκι» σε Μέρκελ
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
59 λεπτά πριν
Έσση: Δεύτερο εκλογικό «χαστούκι» σε Μέρκελ
Πεντάρες στην Βαρκελώνη: οι μαύρες νύχτες της Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης
Πεντάρες στην Βαρκελώνη: οι μαύρες νύχτες της Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης
PRIMERA DIVISION
1 ώρα πριν
Πεντάρες στην Βαρκελώνη: οι μαύρες νύχτες της Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης
Λουτσέσκου: «Ανυπομονούμε για το παιχνίδι, έχει αυτοπεποίθηση ο Παναθηναϊκός»
Λουτσέσκου: «Ανυπομονούμε για το παιχνίδι, έχει αυτοπεποίθηση ο Παναθηναϊκός»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Λουτσέσκου: «Ανυπομονούμε για το παιχνίδι, έχει αυτοπεποίθηση ο Παναθηναϊκός»
Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ - Έβερτον
Κέρασε... πίκρα τα «Ζαχαρωτά» η Γιουνάιτεντ! (vid)
PREMIER LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ - Έβερτον
Απίστευτο: Στην 9η θέση η Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης, με απίθανα αρνητικά ρεκόρ!
Απίστευτο: Στην 9η θέση η Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης, με απίθανα αρνητικά ρεκόρ!
PRIMERA DIVISION
1 ώρα πριν
Απίστευτο: Στην 9η θέση η Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης, με απίθανα αρνητικά ρεκόρ!
Παναθηναϊκός - Βριλήσσια 3-0
«Έσπασε το ρόδι» ο Παναθηναϊκός
PRE LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Παναθηναϊκός - Βριλήσσια 3-0
Οι νικητές των προσκλήσεων για την avant premiere της ταινίας «Η κατηγορούμενη»
Οι νικητές των προσκλήσεων για την avant premiere της ταινίας «Η κατηγορούμενη»
ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Οι νικητές των προσκλήσεων για την avant premiere της ταινίας «Η κατηγορούμενη»
Τελευταία νέα
Close
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’
Tags:

Καίγεται η Μασσαλία πριν το γαλλικό clasico! (vid)

28 Οκτωβρίου 2018, 20:25
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 36 λεπτά πριν
Καίγεται η Μασσαλία πριν το γαλλικό clasico! (vid)

Τα προεόρτια και το ζέσταμα του γαλλικού ντέρμπι ανάμεσα σε Μαρσέιγ και Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν είχε άπειρα καπνογόνα και ένταση με την αστυνομία της Μασσαλίας.

Σχετικα Αρθρα

Απίστευτο κράξιμο Σισέ σε Μήτρογλου: «Τρέχει σα να σέρνει καφάσι 300 κιλών»! (vid)
Απίστευτο κράξιμο Σισέ σε Μήτρογλου: «Τρέχει σα να σέρνει καφάσι 300 κιλών»! (vid)
Μάλλον ο Τζιμπρίλ Σισέ δεν έχει και την καλύτερη άποψη για τον Κώστα Μήτρογλου, όπως φαίνεται από...
LIGUE 1
26 Οκτωβρίου 2018, 20:48
Απίστευτο κράξιμο Σισέ σε Μήτρογλου: «Τρέχει σα να σέρνει καφάσι 300 κιλών»! (vid)
Βαθμολόγησε με... 2 τον Μήτρογλου η «L'Equipe»!
Βαθμολόγησε με... 2 τον Μήτρογλου η «L'Equipe»!
Μαζί με τον Καμαρά, ο Κώστας Μήτρογλου είχε τη χειρότερη βαθμολογία από τη "L'Equipe" για το...
EUROPA LEAGUE
26 Οκτωβρίου 2018, 14:47
Βαθμολόγησε με... 2 τον Μήτρογλου η «L'Equipe»!
Καζούρα στην Μαρσέιγ μέσω του Απόλλωνα από την Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν! (pic)
Καζούρα στην Μαρσέιγ μέσω του Απόλλωνα από την Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν! (pic)
Η σπουδαία επιστροφή του Απόλλωνα Λεμεσού κόντρα στην Μαρσέιγ στάθηκε αφορμή για... ελληνικό...
EUROPA LEAGUE
5 Οκτωβρίου 2018, 09:30
Καζούρα στην Μαρσέιγ μέσω του Απόλλωνα από την Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν! (pic)
© SPORTSDNA 2018 All rights reserved
Close
MENU
Καίγεται η Μασσαλία πριν το γαλλικό clasico! (vid)
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’