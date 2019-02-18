Ομάδα στη Χιλή έχει πατάτες τηγανιτές για νούμερα στις φανέλες! (pics)

© SPORTSDNA 2019
All rights reserved
Pixual
  • Τελευταια νεα
  • Δημοφιλη
  • Live
Εισαγγελική παραγγελία για τα οικονομικά του ΠΑΣΟΚ
Εισαγγελική παραγγελία για τα οικονομικά του ΠΑΣΟΚ
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 λεπτό πριν
Εισαγγελική παραγγελία για τα οικονομικά του ΠΑΣΟΚ
Οι καταστροφές που άφησε το ντέρμπι του Βόλου στο Πανθεσσαλικό (pics)
Οι καταστροφές που άφησε το ντέρμπι του Βόλου στο Πανθεσσαλικό (pics)
Γ' ΕΘΝΙΚΗ
1 λεπτό πριν
Οι καταστροφές που άφησε το ντέρμπι του Βόλου στο Πανθεσσαλικό (pics)
Ο «βασιλιάς της Ευρώπης», Ζέλιμιρ Ομπράντοβιτς (vid)
Ο «βασιλιάς της Ευρώπης», Ζέλιμιρ Ομπράντοβιτς (vid)
EUROLEAGUE 2018-19
9 λεπτά πριν
Ο «βασιλιάς της Ευρώπης», Ζέλιμιρ Ομπράντοβιτς (vid)
Στο Ορλάντο ο Νάνι! (vid)
Στο Ορλάντο ο Νάνι! (vid)
MLS
12 λεπτά πριν
Στο Ορλάντο ο Νάνι! (vid)
Τροφές που σας βοηθούν να ξεπεράσετε τους μυϊκούς τραυματισμούς
Τροφές που σας βοηθούν να ξεπεράσετε τους μυϊκούς τραυματισμούς
ΓΕΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
12 λεπτά πριν
Τροφές που σας βοηθούν να ξεπεράσετε τους μυϊκούς τραυματισμούς
Το… πειραιώτικο «Silver Alert» του Κρίστιτσιτς, «χτύπησε» (και) στη Σερβία
Το… πειραιώτικο «Silver Alert» του Κρίστιτσιτς, «χτύπησε» (και) στη Σερβία
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
13 λεπτά πριν
Το… πειραιώτικο «Silver Alert» του Κρίστιτσιτς, «χτύπησε» (και) στη Σερβία
Καταιγιστικός ο ΠΑΟΚ στη Ριζούπολη με τον Ολιβέιρα να ανοίγει λογαριασμό (vid)
Καταιγιστικός ο ΠΑΟΚ στη Ριζούπολη με τον Ολιβέιρα να ανοίγει λογαριασμό (vid)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
18 λεπτά πριν
Καταιγιστικός ο ΠΑΟΚ στη Ριζούπολη με τον Ολιβέιρα να ανοίγει λογαριασμό (vid)
Στην ΕΡΤ το Roland Garros!
Στην ΕΡΤ το Roland Garros!
MEDIA
25 λεπτά πριν
Στην ΕΡΤ το Roland Garros!
Το ξεκαρδιστικό Shaqtin’ A Fool στο πρώτο μισό της σεζόν (vid)
Το ξεκαρδιστικό Shaqtin’ A Fool στο πρώτο μισό της σεζόν (vid)
NBA
29 λεπτά πριν
Το ξεκαρδιστικό Shaqtin’ A Fool στο πρώτο μισό της σεζόν (vid)
ΟΦΗ - Λαμία
Live: ΟΦΗ - Λαμία
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
33 λεπτά πριν
ΟΦΗ - Λαμία
Μίρτσεα για Ραζβάν Λουτσέσκου: «Είναι ένας αυτοδημιούργητος προπονητής»
Μίρτσεα για Ραζβάν Λουτσέσκου: «Είναι ένας αυτοδημιούργητος προπονητής»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
36 λεπτά πριν
Μίρτσεα για Ραζβάν Λουτσέσκου: «Είναι ένας αυτοδημιούργητος προπονητής»
ΚΑΕ Ολυμπιακός: «Λάζαρε, είσαι παλικάρι!» (pic)
ΚΑΕ Ολυμπιακός: «Λάζαρε, είσαι παλικάρι!» (pic)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
48 λεπτά πριν
ΚΑΕ Ολυμπιακός: «Λάζαρε, είσαι παλικάρι!» (pic)
Τα καλύτερα του MVP Θίοντορ στο Διηπειρωτικό του Ρίο
Τα καλύτερα του MVP Θίοντορ στο Διηπειρωτικό του Ρίο
INTERCONTINENTAL CUP
54 λεπτά πριν
Τα καλύτερα του MVP Θίοντορ στο Διηπειρωτικό του Ρίο
Χασάν: «Να παίξουμε στο Κίεβο, όπως στο β' μέρος με την ΑΕΚ»
Χασάν: «Να παίξουμε στο Κίεβο, όπως στο β' μέρος με την ΑΕΚ»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
55 λεπτά πριν
Χασάν: «Να παίξουμε στο Κίεβο, όπως στο β' μέρος με την ΑΕΚ»
Ομάδα στη Χιλή έχει πατάτες τηγανιτές για νούμερα στις φανέλες! (pics)
Ομάδα στη Χιλή έχει πατάτες τηγανιτές για νούμερα στις φανέλες! (pics)
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
58 λεπτά πριν
Ομάδα στη Χιλή έχει πατάτες τηγανιτές για νούμερα στις φανέλες! (pics)
Πανιώνιος: Γλύτωσε τα χειρότερα ο Μαξίμοβιτς
Πανιώνιος: Γλύτωσε τα χειρότερα ο Μαξίμοβιτς
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Πανιώνιος: Γλύτωσε τα χειρότερα ο Μαξίμοβιτς
Ο Δήμαρχος Μεταμόρφωσης βράβευσε τον Σάκη Τζαλαλή
Ο Δήμαρχος Μεταμόρφωσης βράβευσε τον Σάκη Τζαλαλή
ΜΠΑΣΚΕΤ
1 ώρα πριν
Ο Δήμαρχος Μεταμόρφωσης βράβευσε τον Σάκη Τζαλαλή
Νέες θεωρίες συνωμοσίας για την πτήση ΜΗ370 - Πετούσε για ώρες ενώ οι επιβάτες ήταν ήδη νεκροί
Νέες θεωρίες συνωμοσίας για την πτήση ΜΗ370 - Πετούσε για ώρες ενώ οι επιβάτες ήταν ήδη νεκροί
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Νέες θεωρίες συνωμοσίας για την πτήση ΜΗ370 - Πετούσε για ώρες ενώ οι επιβάτες ήταν ήδη νεκροί
Μαγεία: 5 on air «πατάτες» του Γιώργου Αυτιά που έγραψαν ιστορία
Μαγεία: 5 on air «πατάτες» του Γιώργου Αυτιά που έγραψαν ιστορία
ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Μαγεία: 5 on air «πατάτες» του Γιώργου Αυτιά που έγραψαν ιστορία
Απόλλων Σμύρνης - ΠΑΟΚ
Live: Απόλλων Σμύρνης - ΠΑΟΚ
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Απόλλων Σμύρνης - ΠΑΟΚ
Θέλει «καρατόμηση» των διαιτητών του Copa del Rey η Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης
Θέλει «καρατόμηση» των διαιτητών του Copa del Rey η Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης
ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΑ ΠΡΩΤΑΘΛΗΜΑΤΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Θέλει «καρατόμηση» των διαιτητών του Copa del Rey η Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης
Διαιτητής στην Πολωνία έριξε το τρολάρισμα του αιώνα μέσω VAR! (vid)
Διαιτητής στην Πολωνία έριξε το τρολάρισμα του αιώνα μέσω VAR! (vid)
ΕΥΡΩΠΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Διαιτητής στην Πολωνία έριξε το τρολάρισμα του αιώνα μέσω VAR! (vid)
Με Ολιβέιρα, Πέλκα και Μπίσεσβαρ η ενδεκάδα του ΠΑΟΚ (pic)
Με Ολιβέιρα, Πέλκα και Μπίσεσβαρ η ενδεκάδα του ΠΑΟΚ (pic)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Με Ολιβέιρα, Πέλκα και Μπίσεσβαρ η ενδεκάδα του ΠΑΟΚ (pic)
Η προσαρμογή στα νέα δεδομένα δεν μπορεί να περιμένει, Μανόλο...
Η προσαρμογή στα νέα δεδομένα δεν μπορεί να περιμένει, Μανόλο...
ΔΗΜΟΣΘΕΝΗΣ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ
1 ώρα πριν
Η προσαρμογή στα νέα δεδομένα δεν μπορεί να περιμένει, Μανόλο...
Επικεφαλής ομίλου στο Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο Κίνα και Ελλάδα στο Κ-19 (pic)
Επικεφαλής ομίλου στο Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο Κίνα και Ελλάδα στο Κ-19 (pic)
ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΟ ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ
1 ώρα πριν
Επικεφαλής ομίλου στο Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο Κίνα και Ελλάδα στο Κ-19 (pic)
Στο Λευκό Πύργο με την κούπα οι κυπελλούχες του ΠΑΟΚ (pics)
Στο Λευκό Πύργο με την κούπα οι κυπελλούχες του ΠΑΟΚ (pics)
ΧΑΝΤΜΠΟΛ
1 ώρα πριν
Στο Λευκό Πύργο με την κούπα οι κυπελλούχες του ΠΑΟΚ (pics)
Η αγκαλιά του Μαρινάκη στον Μαρτίνς (vid)
Η αγκαλιά του Μαρινάκη στον Μαρτίνς (vid)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Η αγκαλιά του Μαρινάκη στον Μαρτίνς (vid)
Έσπασε τα κοντέρ το ΠΑΟΚ- Παναθηναϊκός!
Έσπασε τα κοντέρ το ΠΑΟΚ- Παναθηναϊκός!
MEDIA
1 ώρα πριν
Έσπασε τα κοντέρ το ΠΑΟΚ- Παναθηναϊκός!
«Ανάσες» ενόψει ντέρμπι για Άρη
«Ανάσες» ενόψει ντέρμπι για Άρη
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
«Ανάσες» ενόψει ντέρμπι για Άρη
Ντιγκινί: «Δεν είμαστε ποτέ δέκα» (vid)
Ντιγκινί: «Δεν είμαστε ποτέ δέκα» (vid)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Ντιγκινί: «Δεν είμαστε ποτέ δέκα» (vid)
Τελευταία νέα
Close
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 2’

Ομάδα στη Χιλή έχει πατάτες τηγανιτές για νούμερα στις φανέλες! (pics)

18 Φεβρουαρίου 2019, 18:34
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 58 λεπτά πριν
Ομάδα στη Χιλή έχει πατάτες τηγανιτές για νούμερα στις φανέλες! (pics)

Ομάδα της 1ης κατηγορίας της Χιλής έχει ως χορηγό εταιρία fast food και τα νούμερα στις φανέλες σχηματίζονται από πατάτες τηγανιτές.

Η Ο' Χίγκινς που αγωνίζεται στην πρώτη κατηγορία της Χιλής φόρεσε για πρώτη φορά τις εκτός έδρας εμφανίσεις της. Λόγω της χορηγίας από τα McDonald’s οι αριθμοί της ομάδας σχηματίζονται από πατάτες με κέτσαπ, ενώ στο κάτω μέρος της φανέλας ένα πακέτο με τις πατάτες.

Βέβαια η εμφάνιση δεν έφερε γούρι καθώς,  ηττήθηκε με 2-1 από την Χουατσιπάτο.

 
 
 
© SPORTSDNA 2019 All rights reserved
Close
MENU
Ομάδα στη Χιλή έχει πατάτες τηγανιτές για νούμερα στις φανέλες! (pics)
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 2’