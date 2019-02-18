Ομάδα στη Χιλή έχει πατάτες τηγανιτές για νούμερα στις φανέλες! (pics)

Η Ο' Χίγκινς που αγωνίζεται στην πρώτη κατηγορία της Χιλής φόρεσε για πρώτη φορά τις εκτός έδρας εμφανίσεις της. Λόγω της χορηγίας από τα McDonald’s οι αριθμοί της ομάδας σχηματίζονται από πατάτες με κέτσαπ, ενώ στο κάτω μέρος της φανέλας ένα πακέτο με τις πατάτες.
Βέβαια η εμφάνιση δεν έφερε γούρι καθώς, ηττήθηκε με 2-1 από την Χουατσιπάτο.
The back of the away shirt of O'Higgins this season:— Adam Brandon (@AdamBrandon84) February 17, 2019
Garish pink
Super Cerdo
French fries numbering with ketchup
A carton of french fries pic.twitter.com/UGYD7Yfgpo
⚠️ This tweet may contain shocking images!— The Kit Guru (@FCKitGuru) February 17, 2019
Chilean club O’Higgins has been the victim of (by far) the worst sponsorships deal in the history of sponsorships.
Being sponsored by McDonalds the numbers on the back of the kits are fries...
Anyone fancies a McDonalds now? pic.twitter.com/aFpQ1PBS1o
⏱️49' 2T ¡Partido terminado! El local da vuelta el partido y se queda con los tres puntos en el arranque del torneo ¡Vamos muchachos, arriba!@Huachipato 2@OHigginsoficial 1#VamosOHiggins pic.twitter.com/RPzjyCVzkj— O'Higgins FC (@OHigginsoficial) February 17, 2019
O'Higgins debut their contender for ugliest kit of the season against Huachipato... featuring shirt numbers made from McDonald's chips dipped in ketchup... pic.twitter.com/MHbW0QDSBj— Matias Grez (@matias_grez) February 17, 2019