Αποθέωση και «υπόκλιση» από τους Λονδρέζους στον κόσμο του ΠΑΟΚ (pics)

Οι δημοσιογράφοι της Τσέλσι αλλά και αρκετοί φίλοι των «μπλε» που βρέθηκαν στο γήπεδο είχαν να... λένε για την ατμόσφαιρα που δημιούργησαν οι οπαδοί του Δικεφάλου, οι οποίοι φρόντισαν να κάνουν με το... καλημέρα αίσθηση.
Και παρά το γεγονός πως ο ΠΑΟΚ βρέθηκε από νωρίς με την πλάτη στον τοίχο, εκείνοι συνέχισαν να τραγουδούν και να υποστηρίζουν με συνθήματα και με φωνές την ομάδα τους.
Χαρακτηριστικά είναι τα όσα αναφέρουν οι Λονδρέζοι, δημοσιογράφοι αλλά και φίλοι της Τσέλσι, σημειώνοντας πως αυτός είναι ο υποδειγματικός τρόπος στήριξης της ομάδας σου παρά την εξέλιξη που μπορεί να έχει πάρει το παιχνίδι.
Δείτε παρακάτω ενδεικτικά:
Spot the guy right at the front who is leading these loud #PAOK fans through their chants. Plenty of noise from the away end! #UEL pic.twitter.com/Bmu6R0QeXm— Vaishali Bhardwaj (@VaiBhardwaj) November 29, 2018
PAOK fans providing the HT entertainment. They only get louder #cfc pic.twitter.com/CpJHmlzYG3— Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) November 29, 2018
The PAOK fans certainly don’t care that they are 2-0 down #CFC pic.twitter.com/VvxJxs8j4P— Oliver Harbord (@ojharbord) November 29, 2018
Chelsea stroll past 10-man PAOK, whose fans were fantastic. Should L-Cheek be in argument with Barkley and Kovacic for 3rd midfield spot ?— Ian Darke (@IanDarke) November 29, 2018
Paok are already the best set of away fans that I've seen at the bridge— David (@dave2801epic) November 29, 2018
Gosh PAOK fans are loud. I knew that the Greek fans are passionate but to see/hear it is quite the experience— Camelia Melescanu (@cami_melescanu) November 29, 2018
These PAOK fans came all the way from Greece to enjoy themselves and do throt jobs. Cheering their team (who have nothing at stake by the way) for the entire game. No rest. Absolute MVPs tonight. This is support.— Saddick Adams Obama (@SaddickAdams) November 29, 2018
Massive props to the #PAOK fans tonight. Didn’t cause (much) trouble and sang for well over 2 hours. Great experience to be apart of— Max Hodder (@maxhodder) November 29, 2018
I really liked the passion of the PAOK fans and i think we should appreciate how they support their team .... #CHEPAOK— Jay Issaq⚽ (@jay_issaq) November 29, 2018