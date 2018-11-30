© SPORTSDNA 2018
Αποθέωση και «υπόκλιση» από τους Λονδρέζους στον κόσμο του ΠΑΟΚ (pics)
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
2 λεπτά πριν
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 3’
Tags:

Αποθέωση και «υπόκλιση» από τους Λονδρέζους στον κόσμο του ΠΑΟΚ (pics)

30 Νοεμβρίου 2018
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 44 λεπτά πριν
Αποθέωση και «υπόκλιση» από τους Λονδρέζους στον κόσμο του ΠΑΟΚ (pics)

Ο ΠΑΟΚ γνώρισε την ήττα με 4-0 στο Stamford Bridge, κάτι που δεν... πτόησε ιδιαίτερα τους οπαδούς του, οι οποίοι δεν σταμάτησαν να δίνουν το δικό τους παλμό στο γήπεδο, αναγκάζοντας τους Λονδρέζους να «υποκλιθούν».

Οι δημοσιογράφοι της Τσέλσι αλλά και αρκετοί φίλοι των «μπλε» που βρέθηκαν στο γήπεδο είχαν να... λένε για την ατμόσφαιρα που δημιούργησαν οι οπαδοί του Δικεφάλου, οι οποίοι φρόντισαν να κάνουν με το... καλημέρα αίσθηση.

Και παρά το γεγονός πως ο ΠΑΟΚ βρέθηκε από νωρίς με την πλάτη στον τοίχο, εκείνοι συνέχισαν να τραγουδούν και να υποστηρίζουν με συνθήματα και με φωνές την ομάδα τους.

Χαρακτηριστικά είναι τα όσα αναφέρουν οι Λονδρέζοι, δημοσιογράφοι αλλά και φίλοι της Τσέλσι, σημειώνοντας πως αυτός είναι ο υποδειγματικός τρόπος στήριξης της ομάδας σου παρά την εξέλιξη που μπορεί να έχει πάρει το παιχνίδι.

Δείτε παρακάτω ενδεικτικά:

Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 3’