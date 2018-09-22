Ελαμπντελαουί: «Ευχαριστημένοι με τον ένα βαθμό»

Αναλυτικά η ανάρτηση του Νορβηγού μπακ στο Instagram:
«Δεν καταφέραμε να κάνουμε το δικό μας παιχνίδι, για αυτό και ήταν ένα δύσκολο βράδυ για εμάς. Είχαμε ευκαιρίες να πάρουμε τους τρεις βαθμούς, αλλά στο τέλος θα πρέπει να είμαστε ευχαριστημένοι με τον ένα. Τώρα, θα πρέπει να επικεντρωθούμε στο να βελτιωθούμε στα επόμενα παιχνίδια. Για άλλη μία φορά, οι φίλαθλοί, μας έδωσαν δύναμη να κρατηθούμε όταν μείναμε με δέκα παίκτες στα τελευταία 20 λεπτά».
We never really got our own game going so it was a tough evening for us. Still had chances to get all the 3 points but overall I think we should be happy with the 1 point! Now we have to focus on improving for the next games! Once again our fans gave us the power to hold back even when down to 10 men for the last 20 min #alltogether #onefamily
