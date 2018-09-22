Ελαμπντελαουί: «Ευχαριστημένοι με τον ένα βαθμό»

© SPORTSDNA 2018
Ικανοποιημένος δήλωσε ο Ομάρ Ελαμπντελαουί με το βαθμό που πήρε ο Ολυμπιακός κόντρα στη Μπέτις, ενώ στάθηκε και στη στήριξη του κόσμου των "ερυθρολεύκων".

Αναλυτικά η ανάρτηση του Νορβηγού μπακ στο Instagram: 

«Δεν καταφέραμε να κάνουμε το δικό μας παιχνίδι, για αυτό και ήταν ένα δύσκολο βράδυ για εμάς. Είχαμε ευκαιρίες να πάρουμε τους τρεις βαθμούς, αλλά στο τέλος θα πρέπει να είμαστε ευχαριστημένοι με τον ένα. Τώρα, θα πρέπει να επικεντρωθούμε στο να βελτιωθούμε στα επόμενα παιχνίδια. Για άλλη μία φορά, οι φίλαθλοί, μας έδωσαν δύναμη να κρατηθούμε όταν μείναμε με δέκα παίκτες στα τελευταία 20 λεπτά».

