Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 2'
Tags:

Η... καλή αρχή των «μπλε» στην Τούμπα (pics)

21 Σεπτεμβρίου 2018, 08:47
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 1 ώρα πριν
Η... καλή αρχή των «μπλε» στην Τούμπα (pics)

Πρεμιέρα με το... δεξί για την Τσέλσι στο Europa League, με τους ποδοσφαιριστές της ομάδας να στέλνουν τα δικά τους μηνύματα.

Το γκολ του Γουϊλιαν ήταν αρκετό για τους Λονδρέζους προκειμένου να θέσουν τις βάσεις στον όμιλο του Europa League. 

Οι «μπλε» στάθηκαν στην καλή αρχή που πραγματοποίησαν στην διοργάνωση, στέλνοντας τα δικά τους μηνύματα από το γήπεδο της Τούμπας ενώ ευχαρίστησαν και τους φίλους της ομάδας που βρέθηκαν στο γήπεδο.

Δείτε παρακάτω:

Η... καλή αρχή των «μπλε» στην Τούμπα (pics)
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 2'