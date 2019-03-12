Χαμός στους δρόμους του Μάντσεστερ από τους οπαδούς της Σάλκε! (pics, vids)

Οι χιλιάδες οπαδοί της Σάλκε που βρίσκονται στο Μάντσεστερ για το δεύτερο παιχνίδι με την Σίτι για τους «16» του Champions League έχουν στήσει πάρτι στους δρόμους της πόλης δημιουργώντας πολύ ωραία ατμόσφαιρα.
SCHAAAAAALKEEEEEEE! #MCIS04 #S04 pic.twitter.com/ygQoUxk91o— FC Schalke 04 (@s04) March 12, 2019
⚪️ ...Ole, FC Schalke, Ole, Ole... ⚪️ #SchalkeInternational #MCIS04 #S04 pic.twitter.com/SlECqoWuPi— FC Schalke 04 (@s04) March 12, 2019
#Schalke fans ready.. pic.twitter.com/P6jT6MSyzf— JT (@ThompsonJordan_) March 12, 2019
More scenes. Schalke fans are unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/6z8XId4Xyw— Jack Kenmare (@jackkenmare_) March 12, 2019
FC Schalke fans going for it through the NQ this afternoon! @s04 pic.twitter.com/1GhZu4IfYZ— Northern Quarter MCR (@NQManchester) March 12, 2019
They might be 3-2 down but Schalke’s fans are up for it... pic.twitter.com/6689BwX66T— Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) March 12, 2019
Das ist #SCHALKE! #SchalkeInternational #S04 #MCIS04 pic.twitter.com/uQ5UOTkYiP— FC Schalke 04 (@s04) March 12, 2019