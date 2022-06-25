Η Νότιγχαμ, η Φούλαμ και οι άλλοι στην ερώτηση του «Sky Sports» για το ποιες θα υποβιβαστούν (pics)

Βάσει των απαντήσεων που έχουν δώσει πολλοί η φετινή μάχη ειδικά στην ουρά θα είναι καυτή... Οι Άγγλοι ποδοσφαιρόφιλοι, όπως προκύπτει από τις απαντήσεις τους ναι μεν βλέπουν τις τρεις νεοφώτιστες, δηλαδή Φούλαμ, Μπόρνμουθ και Φόρεστ να είναι εντός των υποψηφίων ομάδων για να υποβιβαστούν στη Championship, ωστόσο υπάρχουν και άλλες υποψήφιες.

Και τι ακριβώς εννοούμε; Πολλοί βάζουν στο παιχνίδι τη Σαουθάμπτον, την Μπρέντφορντ, αλλά και τη Λιντς. Ενώ υπάρχει η εκτίμηση πως ίσως κινδυνέψει και η Έβερτον με βάση, προφανώς, τη φετινή της εικόνα, όπου μόχθησε πολύ για να καταφέρει, τελικά, να σώσει την... παρτίδα.

Δείτε ορισμένα tweets:

Which three teams are getting relegated from the Premier League in 2023? 👇💬 pic.twitter.com/tvMIaXpk1X

I think it will be Nottingham Forest, Fulham and West Brom will all get relegated.

Can’t wait for the season to begin now 😍



Hartlepool Luke