Η Νότιγχαμ, η Φούλαμ και οι άλλοι στην ερώτηση του «Sky Sports» για το ποιες θα υποβιβαστούν (pics)

Βάσει των απαντήσεων που έχουν δώσει πολλοί η φετινή μάχη ειδικά στην ουρά θα είναι καυτή... Οι Άγγλοι ποδοσφαιρόφιλοι, όπως προκύπτει από τις απαντήσεις τους ναι μεν βλέπουν τις τρεις νεοφώτιστες, δηλαδή Φούλαμ, Μπόρνμουθ και Φόρεστ να είναι εντός των υποψηφίων ομάδων για να υποβιβαστούν στη Championship, ωστόσο υπάρχουν και άλλες υποψήφιες.
Και τι ακριβώς εννοούμε; Πολλοί βάζουν στο παιχνίδι τη Σαουθάμπτον, την Μπρέντφορντ, αλλά και τη Λιντς. Ενώ υπάρχει η εκτίμηση πως ίσως κινδυνέψει και η Έβερτον με βάση, προφανώς, τη φετινή της εικόνα, όπου μόχθησε πολύ για να καταφέρει, τελικά, να σώσει την... παρτίδα.
Δείτε ορισμένα tweets:
Which three teams are getting relegated from the Premier League in 2023? 👇💬 pic.twitter.com/tvMIaXpk1X— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 25, 2022
Forest, Palace and Fulham— Kaylim Challoner (@OnThePulseFC) June 25, 2022
Saints, Forest, Bourn— ✌🏼️ (@brewin84) June 25, 2022
Fulham villa forest— Callum higson (@Callumhigson31) June 25, 2022
Leeds— BP (@BP9320) June 25, 2022
Brentford
Forrest
Villa— Jacob Healey (@Jacob_Healey96) June 25, 2022
Leeds
Forrest
1 Chelsea— 🗿 (@wizardjunior10) June 25, 2022
2 Man City
3 Liverpool
4 Tottenham
5 Arsenal
6 Man Utd
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18 Leeds United
19 Nottingham Forest
20 Fulham
Leeds,Nottingham Forest, Brentford. In that order— @CFCMoi (@CfcMoi19) June 25, 2022
Forest, Notts forest and Nottingham forest— Jordan_dby (@jordy81) June 25, 2022
Everton will finish above NUFC no problem.— Lewis Price (@_Lewisprice) June 25, 2022
Everton Aston Villa and forest— NUFC⚫️⚪️ (@NUFC_39) June 25, 2022
I think it will be Nottingham Forest, Fulham and West Brom will all get relegated.— Marsh (@MarshLukeW) June 25, 2022
Can’t wait for the season to begin now 😍
