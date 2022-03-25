Φωνές για «κλοπή» από το Περού! Το γκολ που δεν μέτρησε και έστειλε στο Κατάρ την Ουρουγουάη (pics, vids)

H Ουρουγουάη νίκησε με 1-0 το Περού και προκρίθηκε στο Μουντιάλ, αλλά οι Περουβιανοί φωνάζουν για το γκολ που πέτυχαν στις καθυστερήσεις και τελικά δεν μέτρησε κάνοντας λόγο για... κλοπή.

Η Ουρουγουάη στο Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο και το Περού στα πλέι οφ χάρη σε ένα γκολ που δεν μέτρησε στις καθυστερήσεις σε μια φάση που προκαλεί πολλές αντιδράσεις στη Λατινική Αμερική.

Στο 2ο λεπτό των καθυστερήσεων και με το σκορ στο 1-0 μία μπαλιά του Τράουκο δυσκόλεψε πολύ τον τερματοφύλακα της «σελέστε», Ροσέτ.

Τι έγινε; Ο πορτιέρο της Νασιονάλ Μοντεβιδέο μπλόκαρε την μπάλα, κατέληξε μέσα στην εστία του (!) με τους Περουβιανούς να διαμαρτύρονται ότι η μπάλα είχε περάσει την γραμμή. Και, μάλλον, αυτό συνέβη...

Βέβαια, ο διαιτητής δεν μέτρησε το γκολ!

«Είπα στο διαιτητή να τσεκάρει το βίντεο και είπε ότι το έκανε. Αλλά όλος ο κόσμος είδε ότι η μπάλα πέρασε» σχολίασε ο Κάλενς.

Congratulations to @Uruguay but clearly the ball cross the line wasn't it? Watch the game and Peru deserve that "goal". Futbol didn't use goal-line technology or VAR? pic.twitter.com/Pe35mXknk6 — Alex Journey (@alexjourneyID) March 25, 2022

They robbed Perú 🇵🇪 in the final minute. How this is considered r “no goal” is crazy!!! Wow. Uruguay wins it in their hometown. #UruguayVsPerú pic.twitter.com/O1RB92NNtD — Manny (@Apollo_Charts) March 25, 2022

Why does VAR exist if this isn’t reviewed? Peru tied the game in the last second vs Uruguay! This is a robbery! This is to go to the World Cup! How do you not review it? pic.twitter.com/lUlA6ge5WM — Dr. Erwin Hesse (@ErwinHesse) March 25, 2022