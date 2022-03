🤭😱 Clásico Abu Dhabi 🇦🇪 between Al Wahda and Al Ain got messy!



Al Ain won 1-0, but fans stormed the pitch, attacked Khalid Eisa and as we see here, also got pretty violent.



“Ishi ma shuftuhu!” — a fan is screaming. “Something I never seen!” pic.twitter.com/GzMZrjzLPM