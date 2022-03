Νεκρός στους βομβαρδισμούς 25χρονος Ουκρανός ποδοσφαιριστής!

Our friend @phil_howden is a Ukrainian non league fanatic



Today he shares some very sad news :



Dima Martynenko of FC Hostomel star striker & Kyiv-Svyat 2 league POTY died along with his mother as his house was bombed by the RF 🕯💙💛



Eternal Memory 🙏 pic.twitter.com/z3SySOzJKJ