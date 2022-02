Excl: AC Milan are in the race together with Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona to sign Noussair Mazraoui as free agent. Nothing agreed, still open - Mazraoui will take his time to decide. 🇲🇦 #transfers



Mazraoui announced his decision to leave Ajax on a free months ago. @SkySport pic.twitter.com/JEKc6AVTHO