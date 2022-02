800 - @JamesMilner tonight made the 800th appearance of his senior club career (275 Liverpool, 203 Manchester City, 136 Newcastle United, 126 Aston Villa, 54 Leeds United, 6 Swindon Town). Milner has averaged 40 games per season across his 20-season professional career. Enduring. pic.twitter.com/blUX0IXS3w