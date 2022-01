Βάτσκε: «Βλακεία το ότι η Μπορούσια έστειλε τελεσίγραφο στον Χάαλαντ»

BVB CEO Watzke on Haaland under pressure to decide his future: "Saying that Borussia would give Erling an ultimatum is bullshit. There's no deadline", he told ARD. 🚫🟡 #BVB



Watzke repeated that if Haaland were to leave, BVB will go for replacement as they did with Lewandowski.