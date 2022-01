Ο Αζάρ θέλει να φύγει από την Ρεάλ και να επιστρέψει στην Τσέλσι (pic)

🚨‼️ Confirmed: Eden #Hazard wants to leave #RealMadrid - as per @sachatavolieri - and, at the same time, #Blancos want to sell the player.



🔵 To date, the 🇧🇪 left-winger desire is to return in #EPL, to #Chelsea. Evolving situation. 🐓⚽#Calciomercato #Transfers https://t.co/YTOyNkyTEV