Τα πρόσωπα της Ευρώπης: Ο Νο1 στον κόσμο, ο γιος του προπονητή, ο αποτυχημένος και η ρεζέρβα της Μπάγερν

🇦🇷 Giovanni Simeone's last 3 Serie A starts



4-1 vs Lazio ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️

2-1 vs Juventus ⚽️⚽️

1-1 vs Napoli ⚽️



👏 He has scored all seven of Verona's goals in said matches, and not exactly stat-padding against the lesser lights in Serie A!



👨‍👦 Diego will be proud