Είναι ο Σαλάχ ο καλύτερος παίκτης στον κόσμο;

🤯 Just look at Mo Salah's astonishing season stats in all competitions after his incredible hat-trick from seven shots (1.95 xG) against Manchester United.



🏆 No wonder he's been slashed to 6/1 third favourite behind Messi & Lewandowski to win the Ballon d'Or.#LFC #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/oQVa38Road