Σιμεόνε: «Δεν έχει Μέσι η Μπαρτσελόνα, ε και; Δικαιολογίες» (pic)

Simeone: “Barça don’t have Messi? Look at their team. Sergi Roberto, Dest, Piqué, Lenglet, Araujo, Alba, Balde-17 years old, Pedri, Gavi—did you see him vs Italy?, Dembele, Agüero, Ansu, De Jong, Memphis, Coutinho… You lost Messi? We never had Messi. Nah, don’t give me excuses.” pic.twitter.com/EWHtY4vVkI