Επίσημο: Ανακοίνωσε Σίντκλεϊ ο ΠΑΟΚ! (vid)

🖊 Sidcley 1️⃣6️⃣



Welcome to #PAOK #Sidcley #Reloaded #SidcleyIsHere



We are proud to support @ICMEC_official @hamogelo and other organisations around the world who are working tirelessly to bring missing children home.



Let's raise awareness for a good cause #PAOKaction pic.twitter.com/2s1FD7gqV7