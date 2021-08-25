MENU
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης 1’

Υποκλίθηκε το Νησί στον Τζόλη: «Απλά... φανταστικός!» (pics)

Ποδόσφαιρο
Το μυθικό ντεμπούτο του Χρήστου Τζόλη (2 γκολ-2 ασίστ) με τη φανέλα της Νόριτς μονοπώλησε το ενδιαφέρον των φαν των «καναρινιών» που εξυμνούν το τμήμα σκάουτινγκ του συλλόγου και κάνουν λόγο για την «καλύτερη μεταγραφή της ομάδας ever»!

Οι Άγγλοι έπαθαν «πλάκα» με τον Χρήστο Τζόλη και αυτό φαίνεται από τις αντιδράσεις τους στο twitter όπου υποκλίνονται στο ταλέντο του Έλληνα επιθετικού ο οποίος είχε 2 γκολ και 2 ασίστ στο ντεμπούτο του. 

 

