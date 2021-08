Ελεύθερος από την Αλ-Χιλάλ (και) ο Γκομίς!

It has been 3 yrs since I left for a land and a culture that was unknown to me.

A wonderful story.

I can’t thank you enough for giving me the opportunity to live in this country, and to fight for @Alhilal_FC .

I have experienced a lot of emotions and won many titles.



🏆🦁💙🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/cHyoBVa32O