Ασύλληπτο ξύλο στο Ζάγκρεμπ: Σοκαριστικές εικόνες και οδομαχίες ανάμεσα σε οπαδούς της Ντινάμο και της Λέγκια (vids)

BBB a few moments before the atack on Legia in Zagreb tonight. 03.08.2021 pic.twitter.com/MF0ay5lrJt— HooligansTV (@HooligansTV_eu) August 3, 2021
BBB atack Legia in Zagreb tonight. 03.08.2021 pic.twitter.com/qbnP1TIA4N— HooligansTV (@HooligansTV_eu) August 3, 2021
BBB atack Legia in Zagreb tonight. 03.08.2021 pic.twitter.com/jRhRZZdTA1— HooligansTV (@HooligansTV_eu) August 3, 2021
Part 5) BBB atack Legia in Zagreb. 03.08.2021 pic.twitter.com/irTS2THrQN— HooligansTV (@HooligansTV_eu) August 3, 2021