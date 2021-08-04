MENU
Ασύλληπτο ξύλο στο Ζάγκρεμπ: Σοκαριστικές εικόνες και οδομαχίες ανάμεσα σε οπαδούς της Ντινάμο και της Λέγκια (vids)

Απίστευτες εικόνες στο Ζάγκρεμπ, όταν ομάδα οπαδών της Ντινάμο έκαναν ντου με καδρόνια και καπνογόνα σε Πολωνούς ταξιδιώτες που ακολούθησαν την Λέγκια Βαρσοβίας.

 

 

