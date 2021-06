Έφτασε σε γκολ τους Ιμπραϊμοβιτς και Ρονάλντο ο Λουκάκου (pic)

Romelu Lukaku has now scored as many international goals as Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ronaldo 🔥



🇸🇪 Ibrahimovic: 62 goals in 118 games

🇧🇷 Ronaldo: 62 goals in 98 games

🇧🇪 Lukaku: 62 goals in 94 games#EURO2020 | #BEL pic.twitter.com/dip9z2xfi2