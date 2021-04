Αδιανότητο: Ο Γκριεζμάν έκανε τρίτο παιδί στην ίδια ακριβώς ημερομηνία!

April 8 2016: Antoine Griezmann's first child, Mia Griezmann, is born



April 8 2019: Antoine Griezmann's second child, Amaro Griezmann, is born



April 8 2021: Antoine Griezmann's third child, Alba Griezmann, is born



Incredible! 🤯 Congratulations, @AntoGriezmann ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wdzb0OCyWm