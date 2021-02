12 - 12 is the joint-most goals scored by a team against an opponent in a Premier League season.



1995/96 Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest

2009/10 Tottenham Hotspur vs Wigan Athletic

2019/20 Manchester City vs Watford

2020/21 Manchester United vs Southampton



