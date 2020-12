7 - Zinedine Zidane 🇫🇷 is unbeaten in his 7 seven LaLiga games against Atlético de Madrid (W3 D4), the best run of any @realmadriden manager in a derby against them since Luis Molowny, 7 games between March 1974 and February 1986 (W5 D2). Master.#RealMadridAtleti #ElDerbi pic.twitter.com/FPrHTTkplA