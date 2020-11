Εκπληκτικό γκολ από Σικαμπάλα, η... κούπα στην Αλ Αχλί (vids)

🦅 One of the most passionately supported clubs on earth is set to take on the world! 🌍



❤️ Afsha hits a late winner against fierce rivals @ZSCOfficial to make @AlAhlyEnglish African champions for a record-extending 9th time & send them to the #ClubWC 🏆



📸 @AlAhly pic.twitter.com/d2mgR1dMxR