Μουρίνιο για Μαραντόνα: «Δεν υπάρχουν λόγια...»

💙 Tottenham Hotspur head coach José Mourinho pays tribute to the legend, Diego Maradona:



🌟"In difficult moments he was always there. He would always say after defeats, 'Mou, don't forget, you are the best!'



💔"I miss Diego."