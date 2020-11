«Σφαλιάρα» για την Χιλή απο την Βενεζουέλα στο Καράκας (vids)

⚽ Gol de Salomón Rondón [82']



The Vinotinto star striker is back, and he gets on the end of Yeferson Soteldo's cross to put them in front with a late goal.



🇻🇪 #Venezuela 2-1 #Chile 🇨🇱#VENCHI #Eliminatorias pic.twitter.com/r9xTJM1pFU