Τα παιδιά είναι σε καλά χέρια...

🇬🇷 Christos Tzolis (18) unleashed an impressive second half to help @PAOK_FC down PSV:



✅ 45 minutes

⚽️ 1 goal

🅰️ 1 assist

🚀 2 shots

🎯 92% pass completion

⚔️ 1 tackle won

🙌 4-1 win



Impact sub. Made his @EthnikiOmada debut a month ago.



A top 🇬🇷 prospect to watch! pic.twitter.com/CiHjrxIU81