Το «αντίο» του Μάτος: «Εσείς είστε οι... Τρελοί - Στον ΠΑΟΚ οι καλύτερες στιγμές μου» (pic)

Hello Paokara family. Sorry for the small delay in saying goodbye to you. Really my life in the last 48 hours has gone crazy. First of all I would like to say that right now I am feeling a mixture of happiness and sadness in my heart. Sadness because I will leave PAOK, a club I love very much and I gave myself 100% to make history together with my teammates. And we managed to do it, it was 4 years, 3 cups of Greece, 2 Greek championships and lots of happiness. I lived in PAOK the best moments of my sports life. But I also have a feeling of happiness mixed with all that, with my departure from PAOK I will have the possibility to return to my city, play for one of the biggest clubs in Brazil and also for the reason that everyone knows that it dad's health problem. I will be able to be close to my family and especially close to my father, who is responsible with my mother, for everything I am today, as a person and athlete. So from that point of view let's say that my departure from PAOK becomes an easier decision. But for that my wish to come true, I needed the help of a very special friend. President Ivan: I am deeply grateful for everything you have done for me, I will always have wonderful memories of you. Thank you !! I leave a lot of friends at the club, in the city and I also crazy fans that I have never seen in my life. You call me El Loco but you are actually the El Loko 😂😂😂😂😂 you should be called Paokara El Loco. it was very good to be with you at Toumba in these 4 years. Thank you for everything, I love you !!!