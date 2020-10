Σβαμπ: «Απολαμβάνω την κάθε μέρα στον ΠΑΟΚ» (pic)

View this post on Instagram

Hello guys! The first few months of my journey with PAOK Thessaloniki are done! Now I would like to use the short break because of the nations league to recapture the impressions of the past weeks. First of all I would like to say: I‘m very happy and thankful to be here! Thanks to all the people who make it easy for me to feel comfortable! I‘ve already met so many nice people and made new friendships. I enjoy everyday being here, in this town, at this club! I can‘t wait to play matches in the fully filled toumba stadium! See you soon and stay healthy! Cheers, Stefan . 📸: @verve_iv & @red_ring_shots . @paok_fc #paok #paokfc #thankyou #happy #greece