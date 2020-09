Ίβιτς: «Στον ΠΑΟΚ έμαθα τι σημαίνει πίεση» (vid)

🚨 𝗜𝗩𝗜Ć'𝗦 𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗦𝗧 𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗜𝗘𝗪 🚨 Hear exclusively from Vladimir Ivić for the first time as Head Coach as he discusses his coaching style, the current squad and the young talent on offer in the Hornets’ ranks, as well as expectations for the 2020/21 Championship season!