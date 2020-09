1 - Ansu Fati in his first start for Spain 🇪🇸:



1 goal

6 shots - 1st in match

2 shots on target

2 chances created

6 dribbles attempted - 1st in match

10 touches in opp box - 1st in match

1 penalty won - 1st in match



Spectacular.