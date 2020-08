Ροντρίγκο: «Διαφορετικό το πρόβλημα τραυματισμού, θα επανέλθω σύντομα»

View this post on Instagram

First of all and most important, I am very happy and proud of what we achieve in the last game, we work a lot and this group deserve it. It was a mix of sensations for me, happiness above all, and sadness due my injury. For the curious, it wasn’t the same problem I was facing in pre-season, which is completely overcome. Soon I will be available again to fight for our team and doing what I love. Thank you all for all messages of support I’ve been receiving. I feel your support 💪🏼⚪️⚫️ #PAOKARA #paokaboveall