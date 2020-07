@Leeds return to the @PremierLeague, ending a 16-year wait, following relegation back in 2004. Good (Italian) job Mr President @andrearadri. Chapeau El Loco #marcelo Bielsa 👏 #LUFC

Rivalry reignited 👏👏

Elland road where #lufc fans celebrating promotion and their players💥💥 pic.twitter.com/NrUWQSZ8xf