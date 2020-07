Μαρτίνς για κλήρωση: «Έχουμε μεγάλες φιλοδοξίες» (pic)

Today, it was a pleasure to represent @olympiacosfc at the UEFA @EuropaLeague draw. We look forward to the rest of the competition. We have big ambitions and we'll work as hard as we can to make you proud. 🙌🔴⚪@OmarEla14 @Karembeu #WeKeepOnDreaming #Olympiacos #UEL pic.twitter.com/5y4mWSKDGj