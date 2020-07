Γιόχανσον: «Τιμή να παίξω για τον Παναθηναϊκό»

View this post on Instagram

After three years, all I can say is thank you – it has been a true honor playing for Panathinaikos. Not only did I love every minute on the pitch but also having met such amazing people working with the club. Thanks to my teammates, the staff and for all the love and support i received from the fans during these years. I hope better days will come; you all deserve it. Sadly, some things in football you can’t control and it’s time for me to say goodbye. Until next time ☘️