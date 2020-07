Ομάρ: «Περήφανος που είμαι αρχηγός, να τελειώσουμε την σεζόν με τον καλύτερο τρόπο» (pic)

View this post on Instagram

Proud❗️I am proud and humble to have had the opportunity to lead our team as captain to our league title. My fourth league title is a title I would like to dedicate to all of our fans. You haven´t been present at the stadium lately but the support has always been there and that has kept us going. Thank you for your everlasting support! Now we need to finish this season to the best of our abilities: We still have matches, we still have the cup final and we still have Europa. We march on! 🏆🔴⚪️🥇 @olympiacosfc