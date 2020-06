Χουλτ: «Δεν θα ξεχάσω ποτέ την κατάκτηση του πρωταθλήματος και το Champions League» (Pic)

View this post on Instagram

First I want to say a big thanks to @aekfc_official I’m proud to say that I gave 100 % in everything during this 2,5 years. I will always have amazing memories from when we won the league and also played in Champions league. I also want to thank all the supporters that gave me a lot of love during these seasons but the biggest thanks I want to give to my teammates/coaches/Fysios/kit Mans, that I spend so much time with during these years, you are really amazing guys and I will miss you so much! Wish you all the best! 🙌❤️