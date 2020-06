Κλωναρίδης; «Ευγνώμων για το ότι έπαιξα στην ΑΕΚ»

View this post on Instagram

Just wanted to thank the Club @aekfc_official, my teammates, and all the fans of AEK Athens Fc for all the support the last 3 years. It was an exciting journey that will forever be in my heart! I will always be grateful for having the chance to play for AEK! I wish them the best for the remainder of the season and I’m sure the club will achieve their goals! God bless you all 🙌🏼