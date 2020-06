Ιντέγε για Τζορτζ Φλόιντ: «Μια διαρκής μάχη κατά του ρατσισμού…» (pic)

View this post on Instagram

I feel sad about what happened to the man who got killed- George Floyd, and the massive protest the country is experiencing today as a result of his killing and the long years of enduring racism. I feel this way because It could have all been avoided. Also, I have friends who love and live in America and I can only imagine the type of fear and anxiety they live with everyday when things like this happens. Racism is real, no one can deny this. That is why in football there has been a long campaign around it. Though I have not experienced racism directly, I’ve been in stadiums where fans are chanting racist songs. I’ve also seen team mate being racially abused. It is an ongoing battle that the world have to come together to Stop! A human is a human, no matter the colour of your skin. If you cannot accept others, at least be tolerant so we can all live without fear of being Abused or killed because of the colour of our skin which non of us had a hand in deciding before we came to this world.. A lady was raped and beaten to death inside a Church in Nigeria, can you imagine this guys not even afraid of God. LOVE over everything LOVE! #blacklivesmatter #saynotorape #blackouttueday