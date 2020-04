View this post on Instagram

The Footballworld has quickly come to an end , but fortunately it’s an open end. There will be a future with Football again, maybe very Soon...I miss it a lot as it is since my Childhood my dream my passion my “work”. Things will change and we all have time to reflect and rethink how we can bring our game back, a beautiful game to enjoy and unite humanity #weareallinthistogether #fans #players #coaches #staff #federations #uefa #fifa #sponsors #broadcasting #football ⚽️ #nfcamstelveen @afcajax @genoacfcofficial @onsoranje @fctwente @melbournecity @chivas @peczwolle @ethnikiomada #lovefootball #together #oneplanet 🌎 #enjoy #humanity #Staysafe #caretakers ❤️ p.s Congrats to our Dutch King. Today is his birthday 👑🧡 #oranje