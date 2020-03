Thanks for the nomination @fcmidtjylland @sampdoria_en✌



Here's our #FootballClubChallenge:



1. Your Crest

2. Your Ground

3. Your Fans

4. Your Players



We nominate: @ASRomaEN 🇮🇹@RealBetis 🇪🇦@FK_Sarajevo 🇧🇦@fcstpauli 🇩🇪@FC_Basel_en 🇨🇭 pic.twitter.com/2NFEvCBEaI