Άρσεναλ και Τότεναμ για Λόβρεν

Στο στόχαστρο της Άρσεναλ και της Τότεναμ είναι ο Ντέγιαν Λόβρεν, ο οποίος έχει χάσει την θέση του στην Λίβερπουλ και οδεύει προς αποχώρηση.

Σύμφωνα με το «Sky Sports», ο 30χρονος Κροάτης αποτελεί ουσιαστικά την τέταρτη επιλογή του Κλοπ για την άμυνα και έχοντας χάσει την θέση του στην Λίβερπουλ, θέλει να αποχωρήσει, με την Άρσεναλ και την Τότεναμ να έχουν δείξει ενδιαφέρον για την απόκτηση του. Ο Λόβρεν έχει συμβόλαιο μέχρι το 2021, με την Λίβερπουλ να σκέφτεται σοβαρά το ενδεχόμενο πώλησης, μιας και εφόσον είναι εκτός πλάνων, να έχει και οικονομικό όφελος.

al and Tottenham are both reportedly considering a transfer swoop for Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren, according to Sky Sports.

The Croatian has had limited playing time at Anfield after slipping to fourth-choice in the pecking order under Jurgen Klopp.

Lovren's current deal with Liverpool runs out at the end of next season, but he is likely to be moved on this summer rather than the Reds lose him for nothing in 2021.

Both Arsenal and Spurs are in the market for defensive reinforcements, and Lovren would provide a decent option with plenty of experience.

It was only two seasons ago that he appeared in both the Champions League and World Cup finals