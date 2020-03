Μαουρίσιο: «Είμαι πιο δυνατός από ποτέ, ήταν η πιο δύσκολη ημέρα της ζωής μου»

View this post on Instagram

Normally in the life I don’t like to go back in the time but I can’t forget what happens with my exactly one year ago, one of the worse day in my life and life of my family but I am here now more strong than ever and making what I love play football, running with my kids... Also cannot forget all support that everybody gave me first of course God and after my family, my friends, special for @pierrefernandes78 , @jaimebragancaoficial , @13_brmps , @chrishaleck , my club @paok_fc the employees and fans, @antoniogaspar_physio and his staff thanks a lot all of you that bring me happiness again!!! FOCUSED TO BRING YOU BACK ON THE GAME 👊🏻👊🏻👊🏻