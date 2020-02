Βιονικός Κριστιάνο: Βασικός με SPAL και 1.000 ματς καριέρας!

1000 - Cristiano Ronaldo will make his 1000th senior appearance over his career for club & country in @juventusfc's game with SPAL today:



Sporting CP B: 2 apps

Sporting CP: 31 apps

Manchester United: 292 apps

Real Madrid: 438 apps

Juventus: 73 apps

Portugal: 164 apps



