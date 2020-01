Μενέντεζ: «Ζητώ σεβασμό από τον Αρη...» (pic)

View this post on Instagram

In view of the fact that I received several comments (and even threats) that the video @fifpro_official published today was fake, I feel it is necessary to make the following clarifying statement: The video published by @fifpro_official is an edited video which combines various videos recorded by me. Ever since I have been excluded from training with the rest of the team, I have been ordered by the club to train twice a day alone, but on two different locations. In the morning, I have to train at the club’s training ground which indeed has good facilities. In the afternoon, I have to train at the Thermy University where I recorded the video of the dirty dressing room. I hope this explains the matter. As from the moment I signed for Aris FC, I have always done my utmost to help the club. I have also always treated the club, the fans as well as my teammates with respect and tried to solve any problem in a friendly manner. I still would like to do so. However, let there be no confusion: the videos are real, I have been excluded from the club’s training sessions and my salaries were not paid. I do not think I deserve this treatment, nor should any other player have to endure such treatment. I have always been professional and I’ve never imagined myself to be in this unpleasant situation. I gave my 100% every day in the club’s training sessions to be able to defend the shirt of Aris FC. Unfortunately, I did not get many opportunities this year, but I have always been honest with the club. I am only asking to be treated with the same respect that I have for Aris FC. Regarding my salaries, I have been informed by my lawyer that this afternoon the club made the outstanding payments to me. If correct, I hope this part of the problem is solved, but – like any other football player – I think I have the right to train with the rest of my teammates. Alex Menendez