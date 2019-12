Τα κορυφαία Tweets του ΠΑΟΚ για το 2019

Merhaba @CRizesporAS 🙌



Let's all join forces to raise awareness for the thousands of kids all over the world are not able to walk, run and wear off their shoes because of a disorder called DMD #ShoesForDMD



It's your turn @ASRomaEN https://t.co/ttflQgVoIp pic.twitter.com/KVxCDHVdJZ