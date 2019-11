Hazard on his Ballon d'Or vote:



"I'll give it to a Liverpool player. Mane, Salah or Van Dijk deserve it. If Sadio had won the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal, there would have been no debate. It would be nice if he had it. Or Momo, who is a friend of mine."



